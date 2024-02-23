Research Analysts Set Expectations for ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPRY)

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 20th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.65). The consensus estimate for ARS Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.64) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for ARS Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on SPRY. William Blair raised shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.49. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $9.65.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,050,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 463,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 159,800 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $78,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $71,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for patients and parents affected by severe allergic reactions. It is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for patients and their caregivers with type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

