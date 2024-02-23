Research Analysts Set Expectations for Rockwell Automation, Inc.’s Q4 2025 Earnings (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.11. The consensus estimate for Rockwell Automation’s current full-year earnings is $12.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s FY2026 earnings at $13.91 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ROK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.92.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $278.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.42. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $252.11 and a 52-week high of $348.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.65.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth $29,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total transaction of $49,230.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,901.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,088,888 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.57%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

