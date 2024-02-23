ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $244,477,000. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 79.2% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 901,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $133,303,000 after buying an additional 398,302 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 202.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,368,000 after buying an additional 261,500 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 109.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 490,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,785,000 after buying an additional 256,624 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 83.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 557,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,213,000 after buying an additional 253,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Price Performance

RMD stock opened at $183.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.07 and a 200-day moving average of $162.05. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.24 and a 12-month high of $243.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.69.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.07. ResMed had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 31.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RMD. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of ResMed from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ResMed from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $457,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,187,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

