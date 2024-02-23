Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. trimmed its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,265,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,422,000 after buying an additional 752,111 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,928,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,537,253,000 after acquiring an additional 608,107 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 385.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 545,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,554,000 after acquiring an additional 433,217 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth about $110,636,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 627,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,810,000 after acquiring an additional 364,829 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of MKTX opened at $213.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $260.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.99. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.01 and a 52-week high of $399.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.02.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $197.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.70 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 34.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lowered MarketAxess from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MKTX

Insider Activity

In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $235,569.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 69,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,138,555.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total transaction of $235,569.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 69,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,138,555.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $239,660.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 68,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,963,819.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,940 shares of company stock valued at $917,749 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.