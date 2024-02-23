Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. trimmed its holdings in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,371 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rithm Capital by 7.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,087,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,063,000 after buying an additional 594,546 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Rithm Capital by 668.7% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 215,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 187,460 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Rithm Capital in the third quarter worth $910,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 10,893 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 5.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 34,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jonestrading raised their price target on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.89.

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RITM opened at $10.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.83. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.13.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $709.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.04 million. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 18.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.46%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

