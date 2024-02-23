Reviewing Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR) and Beyond (NYSE:BYON)

Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Free Report) and Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Hour Loop has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beyond has a beta of 3.68, meaning that its stock price is 268% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hour Loop and Beyond’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hour Loop -2.17% -48.60% -12.04% Beyond -19.72% -15.32% -10.73%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

0.3% of Hour Loop shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.3% of Beyond shares are held by institutional investors. 95.1% of Hour Loop shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Beyond shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Hour Loop and Beyond, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hour Loop 0 1 0 0 2.00 Beyond 0 2 3 0 2.60

Hour Loop currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.86%. Beyond has a consensus target price of $35.40, indicating a potential upside of 29.10%. Given Hour Loop’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Hour Loop is more favorable than Beyond.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hour Loop and Beyond’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hour Loop $95.93 million 0.52 -$1.48 million ($0.08) -17.88 Beyond $1.56 billion 0.80 -$35.24 million ($3.59) -7.64

Hour Loop has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beyond. Hour Loop is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Beyond, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Beyond beats Hour Loop on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hour Loop

Hour Loop, Inc., an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparel, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com and third-party marketplaces. Hour Loop, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

About Beyond

Beyond, Inc. operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond and Bed Bath & Beyond Canada brand names. The company provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising bedbathandbeyond.com, bedbathandbeyond.ca, and overstockgovernment.com. It also offers businesses advertising products or services on its website; Marketplace, a service that allows its partners to sell their products through third party sites; products to international customers using third party logistics providers; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point through its partners can manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network. The company was formerly known as Overstock.com, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond, Inc. in November 2023. Beyond, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

