Reviewing Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) and AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM)

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Free Report) and Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.8% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of Poseida Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Poseida Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get AIM ImmunoTech alerts:

Risk and Volatility

AIM ImmunoTech has a beta of -0.15, suggesting that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Poseida Therapeutics has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIM ImmunoTech -10,764.25% -67.33% -59.60% Poseida Therapeutics -264.07% -87.00% -42.08%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares AIM ImmunoTech and Poseida Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for AIM ImmunoTech and Poseida Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIM ImmunoTech 0 0 0 0 N/A Poseida Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Poseida Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $14.67, suggesting a potential upside of 355.49%. Given Poseida Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Poseida Therapeutics is more favorable than AIM ImmunoTech.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AIM ImmunoTech and Poseida Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AIM ImmunoTech $193,000.00 103.61 -$19.44 million ($0.43) -0.95 Poseida Therapeutics $49.76 million 6.19 -$64.00 million ($1.51) -2.13

AIM ImmunoTech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Poseida Therapeutics. Poseida Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AIM ImmunoTech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Poseida Therapeutics beats AIM ImmunoTech on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AIM ImmunoTech

(Get Free Report)

AIM ImmunoTech Inc., an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, malignant melanoma, non-small cell lung, ovarian, breast, colorectal, prostate and pancreatic cancer, myalgic encephalomyelitis, Hepatitis B, HIV, COVID-19, and post-COVID conditions. In addition, the company provides Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat human papilloma viruses, and genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. has agreements with Amarex Clinical Research LLC; Pharmaceutics International Inc.; Polysciences Inc.; and University of Cagliari Dipartimento di Scienze della Vita e dell'Ambiente. The company was formerly known as Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to AIM ImmunoTech Inc. in August 2019. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Ocala, Florida.

About Poseida Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-ALLO1, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). It is also developing P-BCMA-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial to treat patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; and P-MUC1C-ALLO1 that is in Phase I trial for treating a range of solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, lung, ovarian, pancreatic, and renal cancers. In addition, the company engages in the development of P-CD19CD20-ALLO1 for B cell malignancies and other autoimmune diseases; and P-BCMACD19-ALLO1, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf CAR-T product candidate in preclinical development for multiple myeloma. Further, it is developing P-PSMA-101, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC. Additionally, the company engages in the development of P-OTC-101, a liver-directed gene therapy for the in vivo treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency; P-FVIII-101, a clinical stage liver-directed gene therapy for the in vivo treatment of hemophilia A; and P-PAH-101, a liver-directed gene therapy for the in vivo treatment of phenylketonuria. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for AIM ImmunoTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIM ImmunoTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.