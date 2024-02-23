Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 30th.

NASDAQ:RVPH opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.46. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $120.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of -0.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 4,550.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 137.6% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,869 shares during the period. 24.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is brilaroxazine (RP5063), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as completed Phase I clinical trials to treat bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia or Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease psychosis, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

