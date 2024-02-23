RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Stock Performance

RiceBran Technologies stock opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.36. RiceBran Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average is $0.34.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.86 million for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 51.01% and a negative return on equity of 122.53%.

Institutional Trading of RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 185,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37,014 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.

Featured Stories

