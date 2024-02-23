RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
RiceBran Technologies stock opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.36. RiceBran Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average is $0.34.
RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.86 million for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 51.01% and a negative return on equity of 122.53%.
RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.
