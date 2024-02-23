Rio Tinto Group (RIO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 203.77 on April 18th

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 203.77 ($2.57) per share on Thursday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $137.67. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of LON RIO opened at GBX 5,198 ($65.45) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.47. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,509.50 ($56.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,232 ($78.47). The firm has a market capitalization of £64.98 billion, a PE ratio of 1,059.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,539.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,272.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rio Tinto Group

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Jakob Stausholm sold 3,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,557 ($69.97), for a total transaction of £214,944.76 ($270,643.11). 14.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 7,000 ($88.14) to GBX 7,040 ($88.64) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,200 ($78.07) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,100 ($76.81) to GBX 5,900 ($74.29) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,262.86 ($78.86).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

