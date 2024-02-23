River Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

River Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 3,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $521.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $505.19 and a 200 day moving average of $478.02. The company has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $424.22 and a 12-month high of $522.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

