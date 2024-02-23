River Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Nucor by 3.4% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Nucor by 2.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 908,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,019,000 after buying an additional 22,470 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Nucor by 91.1% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 0.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,158,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,048,000 after buying an additional 6,009 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the second quarter worth $705,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.43.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In other Nucor news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $176.61 per share, with a total value of $176,610.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $176,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $176.61 per share, for a total transaction of $176,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,610. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $2,644,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,558 shares in the company, valued at $24,777,564.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,330 shares of company stock valued at $13,672,548. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $186.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.46. The company has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.61. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.79 and a fifty-two week high of $190.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.01%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

