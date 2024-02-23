River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.16 Million Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 123.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 48.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 459 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALLE shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.57.

Allegion Stock Performance

ALLE stock opened at $129.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.53. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $95.94 and a twelve month high of $136.91. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. Allegion had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

Insider Activity at Allegion

In other Allegion news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $449,595.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,031.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

