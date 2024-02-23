River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $233,000 Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

River Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $71.92 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $74.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.28.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.2119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

