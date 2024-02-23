River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 11,321 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,321 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PPL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in PPL during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in PPL during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPL during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

PPL Stock Performance

NYSE PPL opened at $26.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.63. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $29.03.

PPL Increases Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. PPL had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

