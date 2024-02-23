River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,195 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

River Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optas LLC boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 4.2% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Toyota Motor stock opened at $234.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $132.35 and a one year high of $235.15. The stock has a market cap of $317.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.65.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

