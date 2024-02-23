River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 387 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

River Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $115.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.62. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $115.53.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

