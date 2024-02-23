River Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

River Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,157 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Masco by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Masco by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Masco by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 257,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,745,000 after buying an additional 55,407 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,320,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,404,000 after purchasing an additional 711,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $645,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MAS. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.92.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,147.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,147.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE MAS opened at $74.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.25. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $46.69 and a 12 month high of $76.43.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Masco had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 3,111.50%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.93%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

