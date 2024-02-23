Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $318,588.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,353,813.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $318,588.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,353,813.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 6,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.68, for a total value of $1,858,193.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,616,611.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,087 shares of company stock worth $3,088,888. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $278.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $294.37 and a 200 day moving average of $287.65. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.11 and a 12 month high of $348.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 47.57%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.