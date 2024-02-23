Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1,100.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 16th. They set a buy rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $806.37.

NVIDIA Stock Up 16.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $785.38 on Tuesday. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $222.97 and a 1 year high of $785.75. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 103.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $591.40 and its 200 day moving average is $502.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,998 shares of company stock valued at $79,705,222 in the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peterson Wealth Management increased its stake in NVIDIA by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 2,887 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $10,518,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1,985.9% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 37,462 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $18,552,000 after buying an additional 35,666 shares in the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $793,000. Finally, Napa Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $665,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

