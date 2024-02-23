Rosenblatt Securities Trims Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Target Price to $5.00

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $7.50 to $5.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 127.27% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Shares of BCOV opened at $2.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.88. Brightcove has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOV. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Brightcove by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Brightcove by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Brightcove by 17.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Brightcove by 18.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences of multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a cloud-based technology for creating and managing video experiences; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology; and Brightcove Audience Insights, a business intelligence platform that provides actionable intelligence on viewers and subscribers.

