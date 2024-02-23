Royal Bank of Canada Increases Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Price Target to $14.00

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 68.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MRVI. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America raised Maravai LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.56.

NASDAQ:MRVI traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.32. 17,512,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,473,635. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average of $7.38. Maravai LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $16.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.17 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a current ratio of 8.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 1.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 4.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. 50.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

