Royal Bank of Canada Raises Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Price Target to $216.00

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $188.00 to $216.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $165.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Benchmark increased their price target on Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Installed Building Products from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.11.

Shares of NYSE IBP traded up $7.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $231.03. 101,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,134. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.87. Installed Building Products has a 12 month low of $102.57 and a 12 month high of $231.53.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $720.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.59 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 49.76% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total transaction of $823,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,972,973.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 10,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 2.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

