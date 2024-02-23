Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Raised to C$143.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$140.00 to C$143.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on RY. CIBC boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$128.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$130.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$142.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$137.15.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:RY opened at C$132.30 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$107.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$138.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$132.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$124.05. The firm has a market cap of C$186.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.84.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.64 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.97 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 27.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.264731 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.57%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

