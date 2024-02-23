Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Sabre from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.60.

SABR stock opened at $2.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.23. Sabre has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $5.76. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.88.

In other Sabre news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,617,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,469,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,714 shares of company stock valued at $424,684. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SABR. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 8.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 177,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 13,361 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,141,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,907,000 after buying an additional 26,741 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sabre by 42.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 223,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 66,759 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 118,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 11,302 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 181,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 16,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

