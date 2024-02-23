Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average is $0.11. Safeguard Scientifics has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.95.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.0035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th.
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.
