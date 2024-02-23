Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average is $0.11. Safeguard Scientifics has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.95.

Safeguard Scientifics Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.0035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th.

Institutional Trading of Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 32,504.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 128,391 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC raised its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 143,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 19,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares during the last quarter. 44.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

Featured Articles

