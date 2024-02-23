Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,266 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 13,030 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $39,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded down $1.32 on Friday, reaching $292.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,654,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,857,734. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $274.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.65 and a 1 year high of $298.00. The company has a market capitalization of $282.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet raised Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $293.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.86.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 94,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $23,745,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,262,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 94,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $23,745,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,262,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $82,310,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,388,805 shares of company stock valued at $372,046,456 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

