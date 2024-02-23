SALT (SALT) Trading 3.6% Higher Over Last Week

SALT (SALT) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. One SALT token can now be purchased for $0.0275 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a market cap of $3.30 million and $25,434.49 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004063 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00015139 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001472 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00014395 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,994.84 or 1.00018270 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.93 or 0.00180302 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00009273 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00008060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About SALT

SALT is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02734882 USD and is down -3.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $26,459.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

