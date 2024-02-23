Sanford C. Bernstein Upgrades Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) to Market Perform

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $32.00 price target on the airline’s stock, up from their previous price target of $26.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LUV. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BNP Paribas cut Southwest Airlines from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Southwest Airlines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated an inline rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.93.

NYSE:LUV opened at $34.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.56. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $39.53. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.65, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.25. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $515,021,000 after purchasing an additional 15,279,472 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 356.1% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,168,998 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $549,269,000 after purchasing an additional 11,843,216 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 39.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,991,802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $715,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244,136 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 106.5% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,556,536 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $69,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,361 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

