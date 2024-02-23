Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) and LadRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) Head-To-Head Contrast

LadRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR – Get Free Report) and Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LadRx and Sangamo Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LadRx N/A N/A -$6.70 million ($0.15) N/A Sangamo Therapeutics $201.42 million 0.97 -$192.28 million ($1.45) -0.76

LadRx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sangamo Therapeutics. Sangamo Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LadRx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

0.1% of LadRx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.8% of Sangamo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of LadRx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Sangamo Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for LadRx and Sangamo Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LadRx 0 0 0 0 N/A Sangamo Therapeutics 1 3 3 0 2.29

Sangamo Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $4.68, suggesting a potential upside of 325.00%.

Volatility and Risk

LadRx has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sangamo Therapeutics has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LadRx and Sangamo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LadRx N/A -67.61% -45.39% Sangamo Therapeutics -123.88% -61.40% -39.63%

Summary

LadRx beats Sangamo Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LadRx

LadRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat patients with cancer. The company's advanced drug conjugate, aldoxorubicin that is in late-stage clinical trials is a version of anti-cancer drug doxorubicin. Its pre-clinical therapeutics comprise linker activated drug releases 7, 8, 9, and 10 targeted against cancer The company was formerly known as CytRx Corporation and changed its name to LadRx Corporation in September 2022. LadRx Corporation was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease. Its preclinical development products focus on CAR-Treg cell therapies for autoimmune disorders and genome engineering for neurological diseases. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborative and strategic partnerships with Biogen MA, Inc.; Kite Pharma, Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Sanofi S.A.; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Shire International GmbH; Dow AgroSciences LLC; Sigma-Aldrich Corporation; Genentech, Inc.; Open Monoclonal Technology, Inc.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc.; and California Institute for Regenerative Medicine. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

