Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Sanofi from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Sanofi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sanofi from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.50.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sanofi

Sanofi Stock Down 0.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanofi

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $47.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.28. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $57.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,032,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,617,000 after purchasing an additional 245,682 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,047,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,804,000 after acquiring an additional 249,619 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,733,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,199 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,556,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,077,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,697,000 after acquiring an additional 112,404 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sanofi

(Get Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.