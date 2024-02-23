Sapiens International Co. to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Sapiens International in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 20th. William Blair analyst D. Becker now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Sapiens International’s current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Sapiens International’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Sapiens International had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $130.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SPNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

SPNS opened at $29.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.09 and its 200 day moving average is $27.79. Sapiens International has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $31.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.16.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPNS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sapiens International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 528,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,419,000 after acquiring an additional 43,672 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 993,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,224,000 after acquiring an additional 16,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.24% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

