Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Senior Officer Gaétane Wagner Sells 32,098 Shares

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Gaétane Wagner sold 32,098 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.08, for a total transaction of C$901,453.07.

Gaétane Wagner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Saputo alerts:

On Thursday, February 15th, Gaétane Wagner bought 3,535 shares of Saputo stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$28.27 per share, with a total value of C$99,916.78.

Saputo Stock Performance

SAP opened at C$28.36 on Friday. Saputo Inc. has a 52-week low of C$25.75 and a 52-week high of C$37.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.82. The company has a market cap of C$12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.71.

Saputo Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.87%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SAP shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Saputo from C$31.50 to C$32.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAP

About Saputo

(Get Free Report)

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.