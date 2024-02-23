Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) CEO Sells $182,804.36 in Stock

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) CEO Jay T. Backstrom sold 11,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $182,804.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,671 shares in the company, valued at $5,551,041.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

SRRK opened at $15.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.70. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $21.17.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,287,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,321,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,519 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter valued at about $675,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter valued at about $637,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

