Shawn Marie Soderberg Sells 13,120 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 13,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $122,540.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,655.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shawn Marie Soderberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 16th, Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,756 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $21,546.12.
Bloom Energy Stock Down 3.9 %
Shares of NYSE BE opened at $8.61 on Friday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $23.40. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day moving average is $12.98.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,141,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,344,000 after acquiring an additional 263,507 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,528,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,026,000 after acquiring an additional 307,627 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,678,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,586,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,417,000 after acquiring an additional 125,720 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,436,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,666,000 after acquiring an additional 978,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.
About Bloom Energy
Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.
