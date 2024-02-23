Shawn Marie Soderberg Sells 13,120 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 13,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $122,540.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,655.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shawn Marie Soderberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 16th, Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,756 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $21,546.12.

Bloom Energy Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $8.61 on Friday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $23.40. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day moving average is $12.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,141,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,344,000 after acquiring an additional 263,507 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,528,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,026,000 after acquiring an additional 307,627 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,678,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,586,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,417,000 after acquiring an additional 125,720 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,436,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,666,000 after acquiring an additional 978,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

