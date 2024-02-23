Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Frederic H. Moll Sells 60,000 Shares

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) Director Frederic H. Moll sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total value of $15,443,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 287,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,005,030.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shockwave Medical Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of Shockwave Medical stock opened at $270.53 on Friday. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.00 and a 12-month high of $315.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 10.73, a current ratio of 11.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.10 and its 200-day moving average is $206.62.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $202.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWAV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $260.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Shockwave Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.38.

View Our Latest Report on SWAV

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,361,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shockwave Medical

(Get Free Report)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.