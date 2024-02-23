Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Barclays (LON:BARC)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BARC. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.02) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 232 ($2.92).

LON:BARC opened at GBX 163.68 ($2.06) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 148.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 147.06. The stock has a market cap of £24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 481.41, a P/E/G ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.37. Barclays has a 52 week low of GBX 128.12 ($1.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 198.86 ($2.50).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a GBX 5.30 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.70. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,352.94%.

In related news, insider Anna Cross sold 74,044 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.80), for a total value of £105,882.92 ($133,320.22). In other Barclays news, insider Anna Cross sold 74,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.80), for a total transaction of £105,882.92 ($133,320.22). Also, insider Nigel Higgins bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of £278,000 ($350,037.77). 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

