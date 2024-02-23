Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED)

Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Urban Logistics REIT Stock Performance

LON:SHED opened at GBX 119.40 ($1.50) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 124.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 117.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.83. The company has a market cap of £563.54 million, a P/E ratio of -852.86 and a beta of 0.82. Urban Logistics REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 98.10 ($1.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 145 ($1.83).

About Urban Logistics REIT

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.

