Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.150-4.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $875.0 million-$875.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $919.3 million. Shutterstock also updated its FY 2027 guidance to EPS.

Shutterstock Price Performance

NYSE SSTK traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.85. 94,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,842. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.12. Shutterstock has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19.

Shutterstock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 35.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSTK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Shutterstock from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Shutterstock from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Insider Activity at Shutterstock

In related news, insider John Caine sold 5,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $256,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,439 shares in the company, valued at $256,720.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 38,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $1,955,872.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,043,137 shares in the company, valued at $556,574,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Caine sold 5,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $256,768.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,720.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,543 shares of company stock worth $2,477,717. Company insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shutterstock

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,600,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,008,000 after acquiring an additional 574,188 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 4th quarter valued at $21,436,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,617,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,447,000 after acquiring an additional 253,606 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 406,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,805,000 after acquiring an additional 204,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 1st quarter valued at $10,665,000. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Further Reading

