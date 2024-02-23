Sidoti Csr Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr lifted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Archrock in a report issued on Thursday, February 22nd. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Archrock’s current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Archrock’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Archrock had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $259.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Archrock Stock Up 2.8 %

AROC opened at $18.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.88 and its 200 day moving average is $14.13. Archrock has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $19.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional Trading of Archrock

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USA Financial Formulas raised its position in Archrock by 4,483.8% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,696 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Archrock by 70.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archrock in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Archrock in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Archrock by 184.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,913 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.165 dividend. This is a positive change from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Archrock’s payout ratio is currently 98.51%.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

