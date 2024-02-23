Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIEB opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.86. Siebert Financial has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $3.05. The firm has a market cap of $65.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get Siebert Financial alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Siebert Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Siebert Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Siebert Financial by 17.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Siebert Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Siebert Financial during the second quarter worth about $31,000.

About Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.