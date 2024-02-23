SIGA Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,200 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,438% compared to the typical daily volume of 78 call options.

SIGA Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGA opened at $5.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.43 and a beta of 0.84. SIGA Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $6.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 200.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 351.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 6,404 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.68% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

