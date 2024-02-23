Simon Litherland Buys 18 Shares of Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Stock

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Free Report) insider Simon Litherland purchased 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 872 ($10.98) per share, for a total transaction of £156.96 ($197.63).

Simon Litherland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 29th, Simon Litherland sold 40,922 shares of Britvic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 886 ($11.16), for a total transaction of £362,568.92 ($456,520.93).

On Thursday, January 18th, Simon Litherland acquired 17 shares of Britvic stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 841 ($10.59) per share, for a total transaction of £142.97 ($180.02).

On Monday, December 18th, Simon Litherland bought 18 shares of Britvic stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 856 ($10.78) per share, with a total value of £154.08 ($194.01).

BVIC opened at GBX 881.50 ($11.10) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,836.46, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 859.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 853.77. Britvic plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 801.50 ($10.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 950 ($11.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.

