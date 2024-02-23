Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.30.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:TSLX traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.98. 126,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,581. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $16.86 and a 12-month high of $22.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 50.69% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $119.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,134,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,713,000 after buying an additional 79,180 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,057,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,452,000 after purchasing an additional 63,281 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,989,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,977,000 after purchasing an additional 148,290 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 9.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,942,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,705,000 after purchasing an additional 164,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Progeny 3 Inc. lifted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 7.7% during the second quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,843,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,464,000 after purchasing an additional 132,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

(Get Free Report)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.