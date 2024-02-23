SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $608.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.35 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 34.45%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS.

SM Energy Stock Up 4.7 %

SM opened at $41.34 on Friday. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $43.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.74. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 4.18.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from SM Energy’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 10.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in SM Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 639,668 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,769,000 after acquiring an additional 9,361 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $394,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in SM Energy by 427.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 102,971 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 83,453 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in SM Energy by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 89,946 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 13,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 516.0% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 47,576 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 39,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on SM Energy from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on SM Energy from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SM Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.70.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

