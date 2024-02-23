Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 60.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,381,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 892,996 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Snap were worth $21,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the second quarter worth $623,522,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 95.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712,380 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Snap by 25.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,541,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,335,000 after acquiring an additional 7,888,448 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Snap by 877.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,844,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth about $104,868,000. 44.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.67. 10,507,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,135,512. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.28. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.22.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $104,560.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 495,526 shares in the company, valued at $5,520,159.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $104,560.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 495,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,520,159.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Eric Young sold 120,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $1,340,853.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,540,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,409,682.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 390,588 shares of company stock valued at $4,932,222 over the last three months. 22.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNAP. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Snap from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Snap from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

