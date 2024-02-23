SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Hits New 12-Month High at $101.58

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $101.58 and last traded at $101.35, with a volume of 479508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.57.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,491,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

