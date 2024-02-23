Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Sphere 3D in a research report on Thursday, December 28th.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Sphere 3D during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Sphere 3D during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Sphere 3D during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Sphere 3D during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Sphere 3D by 537.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 122,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 103,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
About Sphere 3D
Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. The company also provides data management and desktop and application virtualization solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization.
