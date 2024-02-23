Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas raised Spirit Realty Capital from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. JMP Securities lowered Spirit Realty Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.91.

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $42.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $32.22 and a 52-week high of $45.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 153.14%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRC. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 387.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,037 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 338 tenants operating in 37 industries.

