Sprott (NYSE:SII) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.09), Zacks reports. Sprott had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 27.34%. The company had revenue of $36.67 million for the quarter.
Sprott Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:SII opened at $37.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Sprott has a 52-week low of $28.04 and a 52-week high of $38.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.74. The company has a market capitalization of $957.34 million, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.14.
Sprott Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.
Institutional Trading of Sprott
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet raised Sprott from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Sprott
About Sprott
Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sprott
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Novavax’s dispute resolution and upcoming earnings call
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Dell Technologies breaks out ahead of earnings release
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Keurig-Dr Pepper stock: Time to take another sip?
Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.