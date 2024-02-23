Sprott (NYSE:SII) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.09), Zacks reports. Sprott had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 27.34%. The company had revenue of $36.67 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SII opened at $37.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Sprott has a 52-week low of $28.04 and a 52-week high of $38.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.74. The company has a market capitalization of $957.34 million, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sprott by 5.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Sprott by 15.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Sprott by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Sprott by 1.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sprott by 2.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. 26.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Sprott from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

